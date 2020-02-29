Previous
Leap Day by spanishliz
61 / 365

Leap Day

This dog is leaping into nice cool water on a hot June day. Not quite what "Leap Day" means, of course, but I liked the image ;)
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
