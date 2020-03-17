Sign up
Happy St Patrick's Day!
Shamrock wishes you all a great day!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Special Days & Anniversaries
FinePix XP60
16th March 2020 11:31am
Tags
green
,
toy
,
teddy bear
,
st patrick's day
