Previous
Next
Lost Sock Day by spanishliz
131 / 365

Lost Sock Day

I found enough socks that have lost their partners in my sock drawer to make three "new" pairs! The one with a hole in the heel might have to become a duster, though.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise