Red Rose Day
These were blooming in my garden, a few years ago. Sadly, none of my rose bushes have bloomed this year.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
Special Days & Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
7th June 2012 5:19pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
red rose
