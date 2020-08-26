Sign up
240 / 365
Dog Day
This is my friend Tucker, the Market Dog, who I haven't seen for ages because of lockdowns and closures.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Tags
dog
,
market
Kerri Michaels
ace
too cute fav
August 26th, 2020
