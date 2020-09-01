Sign up
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
This is my friend's ginger cat, Karnet. I have more recent photos of him, but they're taken through a window and don't show off his coat so well.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th January 2020 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
ginger cat
