Previous
Next
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day by spanishliz
246 / 365

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

This is my friend's ginger cat, Karnet. I have more recent photos of him, but they're taken through a window and don't show off his coat so well.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise