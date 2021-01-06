Previous
Epiphany - Twelfth Night - Los Reyes (Kings) by spanishliz
Photo 373

Epiphany - Twelfth Night - Los Reyes (Kings)

Whatever you call it, January 6th is the day to pack away the Christmas decorations. This Santa spent the holidays on my front door, and is now happily snoozing until next time, wrapped in pretty paper and bubble wrap.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
