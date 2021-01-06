Sign up
Photo 373
Epiphany - Twelfth Night - Los Reyes (Kings)
Whatever you call it, January 6th is the day to pack away the Christmas decorations. This Santa spent the holidays on my front door, and is now happily snoozing until next time, wrapped in pretty paper and bubble wrap.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1607
photos
34
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
6th January 2021 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
epiphany
,
wrapping paper
