Photo 567
James Garner
Actor James Garner died on this day in 2014, aged 86. I have a few of his films in my collection, though nothing on which to play the VHS of "Move Over Darling" any longer.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2255
photos
35
followers
50
following
