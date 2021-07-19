Previous
James Garner by spanishliz
Photo 567

James Garner

Actor James Garner died on this day in 2014, aged 86. I have a few of his films in my collection, though nothing on which to play the VHS of "Move Over Darling" any longer.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
@spanishliz
