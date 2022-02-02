Sign up
Photo 765
Groundhog Day
Wiarton Willie, captured here from a Facebook post, has predicted an early Spring here in Ontario. Meanwhile we're under a "winter weather warning" for a "multi-day snow event"!
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
2nd February 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
facebook
,
groundhog
,
wiarton willie
