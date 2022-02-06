Sign up
Photo 769
Babe Ruth's Birthday
Photo was taken at Cooperstown when I visited a few years ago, cropped from a view of The First Class (1936) which included Ruth and four others.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2899
photos
39
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
23rd July 2014 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baseball
,
plaque
,
hall of fame
,
cooperstown
,
babe ruth
Leave a Comment
