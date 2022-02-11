Sign up
Photo 774
Get Out Your Guitar Day
This woman did so for Porchfest, last September, but might have done so again today.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
2913
photos
39
followers
52
following
774
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
25th September 2021 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
guitar
,
music
,
porchfest
Corinne C
ace
This sounds very nice. I like her house very much.
February 11th, 2022
