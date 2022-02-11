Previous
Get Out Your Guitar Day by spanishliz
Photo 774

Get Out Your Guitar Day

This woman did so for Porchfest, last September, but might have done so again today.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Corinne C ace
This sounds very nice. I like her house very much.
February 11th, 2022  
