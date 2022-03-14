Previous
Next
Pi(e) Day by spanishliz
Photo 805

Pi(e) Day

Got the pie plate, now what happened to the pie? Could I use pi to calculate something about the plate? Maybe...I forget...
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
😂
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise