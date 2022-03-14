Sign up
Photo 805
Pi(e) Day
Got the pie plate, now what happened to the pie? Could I use pi to calculate something about the plate? Maybe...I forget...
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th March 2022 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pie
,
pi day
,
pi
,
pie plate
Jacqueline
ace
😂
March 14th, 2022
