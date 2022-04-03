Previous
Doris Day's Birthday by spanishliz
Photo 825

Doris Day's Birthday

I always like to mark my Mum's favourite actress's birthday! Perhaps I'll watch one of these DVDs later on. Believe it or not, there are more than these in my collection, some originally Mum's, some of my own.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
