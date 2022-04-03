Sign up
Photo 825
Doris Day's Birthday
I always like to mark my Mum's favourite actress's birthday! Perhaps I'll watch one of these DVDs later on. Believe it or not, there are more than these in my collection, some originally Mum's, some of my own.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd April 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dvd
,
movies
,
doris day
