Photo 834
(Grilled) Cheese Day
This sandwich wasn't grilled, but it WAS cheese, so there you go!
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
0
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3112
photos
37
followers
51
following
228% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th April 2022 11:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
sandwich
,
cheese
,
tomato
