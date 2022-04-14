Previous
Dolphin Day by spanishliz
Dolphin Day

I have several dolphin fridge magnets, from my time in Spain. Used to sometimes see the dolphins passing by from my apartment window, or walking near the beach. All the stores had dolphin souvenirs.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
