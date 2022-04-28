Sign up
Photo 850
Stop Food Waste Day
Believe me, none of this wonderful food was wasted. I ate every scrap of it. This was my niece's birthday dinner, prepared by my brother-in-law.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
23rd April 2022 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
ham
,
food
,
mushroom
,
potato
,
yum
,
asparagus
,
bld-11
