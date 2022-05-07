Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 859
Scrapbook Day
The cover of one of my early efforts, and the title page of another. These days I mostly make cards, and printed books from somewhere like Blurb.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3206
photos
37
followers
51
following
235% complete
View this month »
852
853
854
855
856
857
858
859
Latest from all albums
324
858
491
14
15
325
1445
859
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
7th May 2022 9:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scrapbook
,
scrapbook day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close