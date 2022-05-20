Sign up
Photo 872
Pick Strawberries Day
With any luck, my market lady will have some for me soon!
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
strawberries
,
strawberry
