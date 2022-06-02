Sign up
Photo 885
Platinum Jubilee
Celebration of Queen Elizabeth‘s platinum jubilee will go on all weekend in the UK 🇬🇧 I snapped this from the television with my phone this morning.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
7
7
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Tags
queen
,
jubilee
