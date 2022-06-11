Sign up
Photo 894
Corn on the Cob Day
It's on the cob when it's still in the field, isn't it?
This was in Pennsylvania, a few years ago.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
16th July 2013 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
corn
,
pennsylvania
,
farm
,
silo
Mags
ace
Lovely!
June 11th, 2022
