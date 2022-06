Softball Day

That's me, at bat. I don't remember who took the photo and gave it to me, but it is one of few action shots I have of myself :) This was early 1980s at Riverdale Park in Toronto, and I was playing for the National Trust team in the Financial & Insurance League. I still have my jersey and probably the cap. To be truthful, I spent more time as scorekeeper than anything else, but played a bit of third base and particularly enjoyed being catcher.