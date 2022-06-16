Sign up
Photo 899
Fresh Veggies Day
Freshly delivered today by my market lady. I know, there are strawberries there too, but they are also fresh!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
54
1484
531
351
1485
899
532
55
Views
5
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
16th June 2022 2:09pm
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
vegetables
,
strawberry
,
asparagus
,
green onion
