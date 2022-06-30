Sign up
Photo 913
Candy Month
This maple candy is very rich, so I've made it stretch out over the month and beyond. It was made and given to me by my friendly food delivery guy, who has his own maple bush.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3453
photos
40
followers
55
following
Tags
candy
,
maple
,
maple candy
