Be a Kid Again Day

When I was a kid I was obsessed with cannons, and whenever I saw one in a park I had to sit on it, shinny to the end and peer down the barrel. I'm about 7 or 8 in the picture on the left, I guess. Sixty-ish years later, same cannon, same park (Victoria Park in Kincardine, Ontario) somewhat older me :) My sister convinced me not to try to sit atop the cannon that day! (You might notice that my cap-wearing habit started young!)