Rural Transit Day

This was a different sort of rural transit (and likely still is) in that the route ran along the beach road, up the mountain to Mojacar village, back down to the beach to run a few miles more to the fishing town of Garrucha, then back along the beach road to start all over again, at one of the big hotels. The turnaround at the top (here) could be scary if you didn't know how good the drivers are at doing it, several times a day. This would be around 2002, I think.