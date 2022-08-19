Sign up
Photo 963
Aviation Day
This is at Biggin Hill in 1972, taken, no doubt with my Brownie Starmite II :)
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
england
,
kent
,
aviation
,
spitfire
,
1970s
,
biggin hill
,
analogaugust2022
