Previous
Photo 1137
Merry-Go-Round/Carousel Day
This is the Empire State Carousel, at the Farmers' Museum in Cooperstown, New York. I can hardly believe that it is ten years ago this week that my sister and I visited this place, and even rode the merry-go-round.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
23rd July 2014 3:34pm
Tags
carousel
merry-go-round
cooperstown
edah24-07
Mags
ace
How nice! It's mostly out of the weather.
July 25th, 2024
