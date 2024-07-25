Previous
Merry-Go-Round/Carousel Day by spanishliz
Merry-Go-Round/Carousel Day

This is the Empire State Carousel, at the Farmers' Museum in Cooperstown, New York. I can hardly believe that it is ten years ago this week that my sister and I visited this place, and even rode the merry-go-round.
Mags ace
How nice! It's mostly out of the weather.
July 25th, 2024  
