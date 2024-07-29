Sign up
Previous
Photo 1141
Lipstick Day
Once again I have turned to the ads in the local paper's fliers to take a photo to represent the day. I don't use the stuff, so have none in the house.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
5952
photos
47
followers
58
following
312% complete
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
813
814
2256
1142
1140
1143
815
1141
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th July 2024 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
newspaper
,
ad
,
lipstick
,
edah24-07
