Cheesecake Day by spanishliz
Photo 1142

Cheesecake Day

I think this was for my niece's birthday celebration last year. It wasn't right on the day, so I'm not entirely sure. Cake was good, no matter what the occasion.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Liz Milne

