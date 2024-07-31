Sign up
Previous
Photo 1143
Uncommon Musical Instrument Awareness Day
Hamish thinks the combination of bagpipes and bongo drums is probably quite uncommon.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Special Days and Anniversaries
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
31st July 2024 5:27pm
doll
,
bagpipes
,
musical instrument
,
bongos
,
hamish
,
bongo drums
,
edah24-07
Mags
ace
So cute!
July 31st, 2024
