Dog Appreciation Day by spanishliz
Dog Appreciation Day

Two neighbour dogs and my niece's two dogs. Daisy and Sammy, on the left, have both crossed the rainbow bridge recently. Taffy and Lily, on the right, are going strong.
26th August 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
