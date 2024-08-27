Previous
Just Because by spanishliz
Photo 1170

Just Because

Today is Just Because Day, so I've taken that opportunity to post my entry in the latest text2image challenge in this album :)

For the image I used "fall, landscape, autumn, cat, river" in Canva's Magic Media program, and came up with this.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise