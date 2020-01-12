Previous
Emerging from the toy box by speedwell
Emerging from the toy box

This toy corgi dog, which we named Sebastian from Sandringham. after being purchased at the Queen's royal estate, had been "missing" since my daughter returned from University in the summer.
