Daffodils for St David's day

As the daffodil is the national flower of Wales, it is always appropriate to photograph daffodils on this date. At this time I am reminded of my father and his teaching me just 2 phrases of Welsh. He was born and grew up in Milford Haven, in south Pembrokeshire. Now this part of Wales was not very Welsh, and it was long before there was Welsh language teaching in schools there. My father decided the 2 Welsh phrases he needed to teach me were "Maen bwrw glaw"...it is raining, and "Nos da" ..good night!