The lodger by speedwell
The lodger

This cat belongs to one of our neighbours, but generally lives in our garden. It is scared of a large dog that lives at the same address! Today the cat seemed happy to pose for photos I think because I was doing so from inside my house.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
bruni ace
A beautiful cat
March 27th, 2020  
Corinne ace
He really looks like my cat !
March 27th, 2020  
