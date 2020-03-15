Sign up
216 / 365
The lodger
This cat belongs to one of our neighbours, but generally lives in our garden. It is scared of a large dog that lives at the same address! Today the cat seemed happy to pose for photos I think because I was doing so from inside my house.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
2
1
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
15th March 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
bruni
ace
A beautiful cat
March 27th, 2020
Corinne
ace
He really looks like my cat !
March 27th, 2020
