Previous
Next
Far from the madding crowd by speedwell
225 / 365

Far from the madding crowd

Social distancing proved even more challenging today. Up by the church we came across one elderly gentleman who didn't seem to have got the message. Probably he was lonely ...difficult times. Quieter down in this lower field
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise