225 / 365
Far from the madding crowd
Social distancing proved even more challenging today. Up by the church we came across one elderly gentleman who didn't seem to have got the message. Probably he was lonely ...difficult times. Quieter down in this lower field
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK
226
photos
20
followers
49
following
365
DMC-TZ70
26th March 2020 4:25pm
church
grass
field
