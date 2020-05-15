Previous
For-get-me-not skirt by speedwell
275 / 365

For-get-me-not skirt

This is the footpath passing alongside a local church. I had not passed here for nearly 2 months, and currently the church wall has a blue floral skirt of for-get-me-nots.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
75% complete

View this month »

