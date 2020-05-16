Previous
Seeking out those wild flowers by speedwell
Seeking out those wild flowers

Walking around the local footpaths of our town this spring it giving me a good opportunity to photograph the succession of wild flower blooms. Today I give you the Greater Stitchwort.
Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
