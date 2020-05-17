Previous
Peaceful evening by speedwell
277 / 365

Peaceful evening

Day 55 of lock down....this peaceful evening scene so typical of these times. We are continuing to enjoy some abnormally sunny weather....
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
75% complete

