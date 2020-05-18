Sign up
Looking up into the brightness
Sharing another photo from our walk 2 days previously, as today was not one of my best. ....several things went wrong and so I didn't take any photos! While on the coronacoaster it is good to remember better days while on bad days.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
