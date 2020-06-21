Previous
Always thinking creatively by speedwell
312 / 365

Always thinking creatively

....are those spiders. This one has decided to build a web between some flower heads on my lavender
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
85% complete

Pyrrhula
A great close up of the spider web.
( You flower is related to mine. But there are many spieces of it world wide.)
June 28th, 2020  
