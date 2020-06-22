Trip out of town.

Today was my birthday...and I was keen that we should have a trip out! It was also my daughter's first opportunity in 3 months to get some driving practice. So I decided that it was best to call in at a location quite well known to us - Bidford on Avon - though we did find a few things had changed there since our last visit!

Plenty of people having picnics in the park on the river bank...we just managed to find this quieter spot. Pubs and restaurants still closed, but there was some work getting some establishments ready...