Previous
Next
Trip out of town. by speedwell
313 / 365

Trip out of town.

Today was my birthday...and I was keen that we should have a trip out! It was also my daughter's first opportunity in 3 months to get some driving practice. So I decided that it was best to call in at a location quite well known to us - Bidford on Avon - though we did find a few things had changed there since our last visit!
Plenty of people having picnics in the park on the river bank...we just managed to find this quieter spot. Pubs and restaurants still closed, but there was some work getting some establishments ready...
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise