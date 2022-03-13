Previous
They are back! by speedwell
Photo 867

They are back!

Lesser Celandine blooms are back. I think I will always associate this flower with the first Lock Down 2 years ago, as it was the first wildflower I saw as we set out on our first Lock Down walk!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Speedwell

