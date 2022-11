Bendy bell rope

Friday night is practice night at our local bell tower. As it is Remembrance Day the bells were muffled again - half muffled i.e. on one of the 2 strokes. The heaviest 3 bells had recently had their ropes partially renewed. New rope has been spliced with Sallies (the fluffy striped part) from an older set of ropes that have not been in use for some years. As these sallies have been folded up in storage for some years, and so are currently straight.