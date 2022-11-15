Sign up
Photo 1065
Low level highlight
At just before 3pm in the afternoon, nights are certainly drawing in. Blue skies at any time of day have been sonething of a premium recently!
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1067
photos
31
followers
49
following
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
15th November 2022 2:58pm
Tags
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
orange
