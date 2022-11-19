Sign up
Photo 1069
Natural art
Just found this arrangement of leaves on this white board, while I was clearing up leaves in the garden
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1070
photos
31
followers
49
following
293% complete
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th November 2022 12:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
leaves
