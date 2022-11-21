Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1071
Relecting on a pool
As today was a thoroughly wet Monday, with no decent photos, I am adding another photo from our trip out the previous Monday. This pool is in north Worcestershire from close to southern boundary of Birmingham...but you wouldn't know it.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1072
photos
31
followers
49
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th November 2022 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pool
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close