Previous
Next
Relecting on a pool by speedwell
Photo 1071

Relecting on a pool

As today was a thoroughly wet Monday, with no decent photos, I am adding another photo from our trip out the previous Monday. This pool is in north Worcestershire from close to southern boundary of Birmingham...but you wouldn't know it.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise