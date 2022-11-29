Sign up
Photo 1079
More Fuchsia blooms
This time from a plant that is part of a local church gardens
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
red
,
purple
,
bloom
,
fuchsia
Allison Williams
ace
Great close-up. Love the water droplets.
December 4th, 2022
