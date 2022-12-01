Sign up
Photo 1081
Cool in the blue hour
The cooler drier weather continues as December begins....
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
2
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1081
photos
31
followers
49
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the trees silhouettes ( Special the one on you right hand side) and that nice /blue sky .
December 4th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2022
