Cool in the blue hour by speedwell
Photo 1081

Cool in the blue hour

The cooler drier weather continues as December begins....
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the trees silhouettes ( Special the one on you right hand side) and that nice /blue sky .
December 4th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Lovely
December 4th, 2022  
