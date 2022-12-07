Previous
Night lights by speedwell
Photo 1087

Night lights

My husband and I called at a local Church Hall this evening to finalise the paperwork with a new hire starting this evening. As we came out of the building I noticed the moon appeared to be overhead
7th December 2022

Speedwell

Speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
